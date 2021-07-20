You have permission to edit this article.
Elisabeth May Elsie Karhu is Born

Eerik Esko Johana Karhu and Sara Matheson of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Elise-beth May Elsie Karhu, at 6:04 p.m. on July 8, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Elise-beth weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are the late James Floyed Matheson and the late Laurel Ann Miller-Matheson. Maternal great-grandmother is the late Doloras Elsie Miller.

Paternal grandparents are Katrina Ruth Diller of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Joha Karhu of Lithuania.

