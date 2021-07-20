Elisabeth May Elsie Karhu is Born

Eerik Esko Johana Karhu and Sara Matheson of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Elise-beth May Elsie Karhu, at 6:04 p.m. on July 8, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Elise-beth weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are the late James Floyed Matheson and the late Laurel Ann Miller-Matheson. Maternal great-grandmother is the late Doloras Elsie Miller.
Paternal grandparents are Katrina Ruth Diller of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Joha Karhu of Lithuania.
