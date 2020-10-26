Benjamin Johnson and Sandra Brown of Barnet, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Ella Dee Johnson, at 8:33 a.m. on October 15, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Ella weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. She joins her brothers Eric Johnson and Taylor Johnson.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie and John Whiteside of Tampa, Fl. and Rick and Dee Dee Brown of Lagrange, Ga.
Paternal grandparents are Eric and Linda Johnson of Lyndonville, Vt. Paternal great-grandfather is Ed Robbins of Lyndonville, Vt.
