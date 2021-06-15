Tyler and Haley Butterick, of Stannard, Vt., announced their son, Elliot Oskar Ernest Butterick, was born on June 7, 2021, at 7:02 p.m. at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Elliot weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19½ inches long.
He joins brother Roanin Patrick James Butterick.
Maternal grandparents are Karen and Rich Dow, of West Rutland, Vt. Frank Smolinski, of West Rutland, is Elliot’s great-grandfather.
Paternal grandparents are Claire Lanzer, of East Hardwick, Vt., and Charlie Butterick, of Barre, Vt. Elliot’s paternal great-grandfather is Ernest Lanzer, of Kings Park, N.Y.
