John and Macaela Houde of St. Johnsbury, announce the birth of their daughter, Eloise Leota Houde, at 9:02 p.m. on September 23, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Eloise weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long. She joins her sister Marceline.
Maternal grandparents are Mary and Greg Reising of Columbus, Tx.
Paternal grandparents are David and Tina Houde of Barnet, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Marcel Houde of Barnet and Duane and Carlene Powers of Island Pond, Vt.
