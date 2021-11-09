Preston and Jillian Ellsworth, of Waterford, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Ember Rayne Ellsworth, at 5:51 p.m. on October 30, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Ember weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19-inches long. She joins her sister, Teagan Ellsworth, 2.
Maternal grandparents are James and Elaine Grenier of Plantsville, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Raymond and the late Beatrice Caisse.
Paternal grandparents are Robert Hayes and the late Norma Hayes, both of Barnet, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Nancy Mitchell of Barton, Vt. and the late Cecil Ellsworth of Belmont, N.H.
