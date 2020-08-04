Tyler and Kaitlyn Jacobs of Orleans, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Emberly Rose Jacobs, at 11:21 a.m. on July 25, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Emberly weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21.3 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brian Forest of Hardwick, Vt. and Corinne Brochu of Walden, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Jane Devenger of Walden, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Theresa Jacobs of Irasburg, Vt. and John Jacobs of Irasburg, Vt. Paternal great-grandmother is Anita Lafleur.
