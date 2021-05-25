Kyle and Silver Linn of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Emery Morgan Linn, at 8:06 p.m. on May 13, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Emery weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins her brother Asher Linn and her sister Addeline Linn.
Maternal grandparents are Timothy Mills and Angelene Emmons of Bethel, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Stephanie Piadade and Dale Piadade of Lyndonville, Vt. and Jeffrey Linn and Kimberly Linn of Lyndonville, Vt.
