Dylan and Courtney Bertolini of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Enso Amedeo Bertolini, at 10:34 p.m. on January 23, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Enso weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rico and Colleen Kozlowski of Waterford, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Claire and Matthew Cook of Havertown, Pa. and Olga and the late Richard Kozlowski of Nanticoke, Pa.
Paternal grandparents are Kate and Martin Bertolini of West Danville, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Enso Amedeo and the late Joan Bertolini of West Danville, Vt. and the late Dorothy Baker of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
