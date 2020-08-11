Clint and Joshlynne Rancourt of Island Pond, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Ethan George Rancourt, at 9:22 a.m. on August 2, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Ethan weighed 8 pounds, 7.5 ounces and was 21-1/4 inches long. He joins his brothers Colton and Axel Rancourt and his sister Brielle Rancourt.
Maternal grandparents are George and Heather Barlow of Mooers, N.Y. and Elaine Wight of Island Pond, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Roberta Hinton of Sutton, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Lucy McKee of Lyndonville, Vt. and Evelyn Kinney and Alain Vallieres of Island Pond, Vt. Paternal great-grandmother is Rachel Rancourt of West Stewartstown, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.