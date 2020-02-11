William and Sarah Kempton of Peacham, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Ethan Patrick Kempton, at 7:25 a.m. on February 3, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Ethan weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long. Ethan joins his sisters Chloe (7) and Piper (4) Kempton.
Maternal grandparents are David and Marie Langmaid of Danville, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Evelyn Mathews of Ocala, Fl.
Paternal grandparents are Matthew and Dawn Kempton of Barnet, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Jack and Letha Sawyer of Laughlin, Nv.
