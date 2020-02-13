Connor and Andreah Burke of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Eva Dee Burke, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on February 8, 2020. Eva weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Shannon Ducolon and Andy Ovitt of Enosburg Falls, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Ricky Burke of Coventry, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.