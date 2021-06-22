Neil and Marie Blodgett, of Walden, Vermont, announced that their daughter, Evelyn Rose Blodgett, was born on May 19, 2021, in Littleton, N.H.
Evelyn weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Wayne and Sallie Lewis, Waterford, Vermont. Evelyn’s maternal great-grandmother is Dot Winot, St Johnsbury, Vermont.
Paternal grandparents are Andrew and Nicole Blodgett, Underhill, Vermont.
