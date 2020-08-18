Patricia Griffith and Zacary Langmaid announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Ryan Langmaid, on Aug. 10, 2020, at 6:17 p.m. at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Evelyn weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19½ inches long. She joins a brother, Lucas, and a sister, Iris.
Her maternal grandfather is Brian Griffith. Paternal grandparents are Christina and Rocky Lacroix. Paternal great-grandmother is Judy Hughes.
