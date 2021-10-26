Ryan Littel and Tiffany Johnson of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Everly Ree Littel, on October 20, 2021. Everly weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins her brother Weston Littel.
Maternal grandparents are Karl and Lisa Johnson of Lyndonville, Vt.
Paternal grandmother is Janet Littel of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
