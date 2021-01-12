Maryah Allen of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announces the birth of her son, Ezra Cole Allen, at 8:05 a.m. on December 30, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Ezra weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20-1/4 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa Spinner of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Billy Joe Allen of Glover, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Donald Spinner of Concord, Vt. and Lynda Spinner of Concord, Vt.
