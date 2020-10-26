David Rowell and Amy Putvain of Walden and Lyndonville, announce the birth of their daughter, Faith Amelia Putvain-Rowell, at 9:29 a.m. on October 21, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Faith weighed 7 pounds, 13.4 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins her brothers Wessly, Grayden, Orion and Korbyn Putvain.
Maternal grandfather is Mark Putvain of Hardwick.
Paternal grandparents are Nobert and Gloria Rowell of Walden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.