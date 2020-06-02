Shane MacDougall and Kelsi Before of West Burke, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Fiona Grace MacDougall-Before, at 6:47 p.m. on May 21, 2020 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Fiona weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bradley and Kim Before of West Burke, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Vince and Joyce Before of West Burke, Vt. and Bob and Jackie Hackett of West Burke, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Glenn and Melinda MacDougall of South Wheelock, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Jim and Annie Cleverley of South Wheelock, Vt. and Ernie and Rose MacDougall of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
