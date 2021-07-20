Freya Anne-Marie Spencer is Born

Patrick Spencer and Mikayla Allard of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Freya Anne-Marie Spencer, at 1:34 p.m. on July 13, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Freya weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19-1/4 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nicole Allard and George Allard of Lyndonville, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Kathy Fenoff of Lyndonville, Vt. and Margaret Allard of Lyndonville, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Tanyia LaCoss of Lyndonville, Vt. and Andrew Spencer. Paternal great-grandfather is Donald Beer of Lyndonville, Vt.
