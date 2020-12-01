Thomas and Rachel Whitehead of Concord, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Gabriella Rose Whitehead, at 9:49 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Gabriella weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Toni Greenlaw and Jake Bristol (Gammy and Poppy), of Concord, Vt., Bart Mitchell and Tracy Baker (Papa M and Meme) of Walden, Vt. and Donald and Linda Whitehead (Papa D and Meme) of East Concord, Vt.
