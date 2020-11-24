Gage Pivonka is Born

Kyle and Megan-Marie Pivonka, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announced the birth of their son, Gage Axel Pivonka.
Gage was born on Oct. 20, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He weighed 11 pounds, 9 ounces and was 22 inches long.
He joins siblings Ariana, 6, and Wyatt, 4.
Maternal grandparents are Stephan and Elise Duprey of Groton, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Frank Pivonka, of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Terry McClintock, Pawnee, Neb.
