Nichole Murphy of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announces the birth of her son, Gary Ziggy Murphy, at 12:22 a.m. on March 31, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Gary weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. He joins his sisters Rajah and Kitty.
Maternal grandparents are Sara and Francis Murphy of Bartlett, N.H. Maternal great-grandparents are John and Patricia Murphy of Bartlett, N.H. and Ismael and Sofia Nunez of Santiago, Panama.
Paternal grandparents are Pasty Weegar of Mapleton, Mn. and Chuck Geller of Bemidji, Mn. Paternal great-grandparents are Donna and Gary Ward of Bemedji, Mn. and Jack and Hazel Geller of Bemedji, Mn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.