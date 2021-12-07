Gracelynn Anne Mello Is Born

Connor and Nichole Mello of Burlington, Vt., announced their daughter, Gracelynn Anne Mello, was born on Nov. 17, 2021 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
Gracelynn weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. She joins a sister, Evanleigh, who will be 2 on Jan. 1.
Maternal grandparents are Rebecca and Shannon Heath of Burlington. Maternal great-grandparents are Julie St. Francis of Maine and Paul St. Francis of Saint Albans, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Rayanne Mello of West Burke, Vt. and Jay Mello of Danville, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Floyd and Elaine Willey of West Burke, Vt. and Richard and Anne Mello of Sutton, Vt.
