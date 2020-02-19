Grady John Howard Is Born

Spencer and Meagan Howard, of Hardwick, Vt., welcomed a son, Grady John Howard, on Oct. 30, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Grady weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. He joins siblings, Mallory, 3, and Brody, 1.
Maternal grandparents are Richard Newland, East Burke, Vt., and Jane Simpson, Merrimac, Mass.
His paternal grandmother is Janet Howard, of Hardwick, Vt.
