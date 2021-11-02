Dillon Gile and Brittany Menken of Sheffield, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Grayson Dale Gile, at 1:50 p.m. on October 23, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Grayson weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18-inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Doug Menken of Barton, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Gerrie and Joe Neal of Glover, Vt., and the late Dennis Desmarais and the late Jennifer Rosh of Westmore, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Dale and Phun Gile of Irasburg, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Rod and Geneva Little of Irasburg, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.