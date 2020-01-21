Chris and Janett Hodgdon of Craftsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Hadley Amilee Hodgdon, at 8:30 on January 11, 2020 in St. Johnsbury. Hadley weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long. Hadley joins her brother Anthony and her sister Sophia.
Maternal grandparents are Joe and Nancy Fanell of Idaho.
Paternal grandparents are Laurie Hodgdon of Stowe, Vt. and Brent and Chrisanne Hodgdon of Hardwick, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Harold Tolman of Greensboro, Vt. and the late Lorraine Tolman and the late Archie and Ilean Hodgdon.
