Hadley Trace Hawes-Cooney Is Born

Emily and Creed Hawes-Cooney of Colebrook, N.H. announced the birth of their daughter, Hadley Trace Hawes-Cooney, on Feb. 27, 2021 at Littleton Regional Hospital.
Hadley weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Avis Brosseau of Brunswick, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Claire Brosseau of Lyndonville, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Chris and Traci Scherer of Colebrook, N.H.; Bruce and Rosalie Hawes of Colebrook, N.H.; Phil and Beverly Waystack of Whitefield, N.H., and the late Jamie Cooney.
