Devin and Meghan Chilafoux of Irasburg, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Hailah Geraldine Chilafoux, at 5:47 on October 7, 2020 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Hailah weighed 5 pounds, 8-3/4 ounces and was 18 inches long. She joins her brother Haidin and her sisters, Hailie and Haisley.
Maternal grandparents are Allen and Mary (Pat) Clark of Derby, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Jack and Eileen Berry of Derby Line, Vt. and Lyndon and Betty Clark of West Charleston, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Starlyn and Ila Chilafoux of Irasburg, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Henry and Quedabond Chilafoux of Brownington, Vt., John Lawrence of Newport, Vt. and Sadie Waters of Derby, Vt.
