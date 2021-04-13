Aaron and Vanessa Gingue of Danville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Haisley Ray Gingue, on April 5, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Haisley weighed 9 pounds and was 21 inches long. She joins her brother little Aaron and her sisters Hillerie, Hannah and Holly.
Maternal grandparents are Raymond and Debbie Locke of Barnet, Vt. and Valerie Gombas and Neal Brodien of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Dale Kendall of East Barnet, Vt. and the late Phyllis Locke and Fred and the late Dorothy Gombas.
Paternal grandparents are Andre and Dianne Gingue of Waterford, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Pauline Gingue of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and the late Joe Gingue and Gerard and the late Gemma Chaloux.
