Brandon And Heather Cunningham announced their daughter, Haley Alice Cunningham, was born on June 6, 2021, in Spokane, Wash.
Haley weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 23 inches long. She joins a brother, Alex.
Maternal grandparents are Pamela Willey of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Mike Davio of Lyndonville, Vt.
Paternal grandmother is Angel Richardson of Bolton, Vt.
