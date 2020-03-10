Christopher Hill and Talor Weed of Sheffield, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Harlie Lynn Hill, at 7:35 p.m. on March 3, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Harlie weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Scott and Connie Weed. Maternal great-grandparents are Gail Weed and Gail and Gil Paradis.
Paternal grandparents are Bobbie Jo and Richard Norcross and Todd and Angela Hill.
