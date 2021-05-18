Ryan and Amanda Fecteau of Danville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Harper Elizabeth Fecteau, at 1:39 a.m. on May 7, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Harper weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins her brother Hudson.
Maternal grandparents are Karen and Steve Collier of Hardwick, Vt. and Gene Atwood of Hardwick, Vt.
Paternal grandparent is Andre Fecteau of Wolcott, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Patricia and Curtis Spring of Homosassa Springs, Fl. and Ethel and Donald Williams of Hardwick, Vt.
