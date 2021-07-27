Harper Grace Putvain is Born

Cory Putvain and Kaylee Gray of Concord, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Harper Grace Putvain, at 3:22 p.m. on July 15, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Harper weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Katrina and Kevin Gray of Concord, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Dan Putvain and Wendy Marshall of Concord, Vt. and Crystal Rundgren of Newport, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.