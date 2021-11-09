Aaron and Casey Martin of Walden, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Hayden Iris Martin, at 12:51 a.m. on November 4, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Hayden weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins her brother Hunter Martin and sisters Danica and Karli Patridge.
Maternal grandfather is Donald Fellows.
Paternal grandparents are Florence and Harold Martin.
