Erik and Alicia Armstrong of Lyndon, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Hazel Ann Armstrong, on June 10, 2022 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

Maternal grandparents are Robert and Cheryl Rossman of Brentwood, New Hampshire. Maternal great-grandmothers are Shirley Rossman of Wilbraham, Ma. and Geraldine Lauriente of East Longmeadow, Ma.

Paternal grandparents are Karl and Barbara Armstrong of Lyndon, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Roger and Isabelle of St. Johnsbury, Vt.

