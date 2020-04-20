Josh Hunter and Sarah Hubbard of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Hazel Jade Hunter, at 7:24 a.m. on April 14, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Hazel weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bernard and Sharon Hubbard of Lyndonville, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Gladys and Leon Fisher, Clarence Ash and Calvin and Veleda Hubbard.
Paternal grandparents are Cary and Patricia Hunter of Wheelock, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Albert and Alberta Bedor and Bob and Pam Peters.
