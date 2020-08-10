Andre Sanders and Natashia Brooks of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Henley Jane Sanders, at 9:02 p.m. on August 1, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Henley weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Alan Desroches of Coventry, Vt. and Jeffrey Brooks of Woodsville, N.H. Maternal great-grandparents are Lorraine Blake of Newport, Vt. and Russel and Virgina Brooks of Lisbon, N.H.
Paternal grandparents are Deborah Sanders-Dame and Brian Dame of Monroe, N.H. Paternal great-grandparents are Dr. Richard and Barbara Sanders of Monroe, N.H.
