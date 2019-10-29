Karl Sjolander and Kelly Richardson of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Henry Liam Sjolander, at 3:41 p.m. on October 21, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Henry weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Alan and Susan Langmaid of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Maternal great-grandfather is John Stanley of Concord, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Charles and Kathleen Sjolander of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Paternal great-grandmother is Vera Sjolander.
