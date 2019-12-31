Aaron and Vanessa Gingue of Danville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Holly Grace Gingue, at 9:20 a.m. on December 22, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Holly weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins her brother Aaron and her sisters Hillerie and Hannah.
Maternal grandparents are Valerie Gombas and Neal Brodien of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Raymond and Debbie Locke of West Barnet, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Dale Kendall of East Barnet, Vt., Dan and Doris Brodien of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and the late Fred and Dorothy Gombas and Phyllis Locke.
Paternal grandparents are Andre and Dianne Gingue of Waterford, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Pauline Gingue of Waterford, Vt. and the late Joe Gingue and Gerard and Gemma Chaloux.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.