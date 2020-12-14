Hucksen Colbeth Is Born

Proud parents Makayla Stevens and Blade Colbeth of Orleans, Vermont are happy to announce the birth of their son Hucksen Roger Colbeth.
He was born on Dec. 8, 2020 at North Country Hospital. He weighed 12 pounds, 12 ounces and was 22.5 inches long.
Hucksen will join his twin three and a half-year-old sisters Sydney and Ensley.
