Kip and Angela Mayo of Sutton, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Ian Joseph Mayo, at 12:23 a.m. on September 8, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Ian weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. He joins his brother Douglas III and sisters Caitlyn, Anna, Leah and Shannon.
Maternal grandparents are Joe and Jackie Lowell of West Warwick, R.I.
Paternal grandparents are the late Doug and Phyllis Mayo of Stowe, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.