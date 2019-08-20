Zacary Langmaid and Patricia Griffith of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Iris Olivia Langmaid, at 12:35 p.m. on August 14, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Iris weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long. She joins her brother Lucas Wayne Nedobity.
Maternal grandfather is Brian Griffith.
Paternal grandparents are Christina LaCroix and Leo LaCroix and Irving Langmaid of Alaska. Paternal grandmothers are Mary Langmaid and Judy Hughes.
