Christopher and Meghan Elliott of West Danville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Isaac Christopher Elliott, at 3:33 p.m. on October 31, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Isaac weighed 8 pounds, 5.5 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karen and David Pastula of West Danville, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Marge and Doug Button of West Danville, Vt. and Donald and Barbara Pastula of West Danville, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Jackie and Earle Elliott of Danville, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Avis and Earle Elliott of Berlin, Vt.
