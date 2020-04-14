Ryan and Allison Rowden of Ryegate, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Isabel Nancy Rowden, at 12:34 p.m. on April 1, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Isabel weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are April and Russell Brown of Monroe, N.H.
Paternal grandparents are Robert and Laurianne Rowden of Wells River, Vt.
