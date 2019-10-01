Isla Ree Sinlong
Paithong Sinlong and Desiree Garand of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Isla Ree Sinlong, at 9:54 a.m. on September 26, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Isla weighed 8 pounds, 3.4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Isla joins her brother Solomon Junior.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa Garand of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Peter Garand of Concord, N.C. Maternal uncles are Nicholas and Stephanie Garand and Colby Garand of Seattle, Wa. Maternal great-grandparents are Beatrice and Jean Coutu of Newport, Vt. and Arnold and Patty Garand of Waterford, Vt.
Paternal grandparent is Hasonee Promphong of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Paternal aunt is Supaporn Promphong of Passumpsic, Vt. Paternal uncle is Jake Robinson of Passumpsic, Vt. Paternal great-grandparent is Pairin C. Berryman of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
