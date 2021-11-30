Chris Radwich and Cait Lock of Concord, Vt., announce the birth of their twin boys, Wesley James Radwich and Jackson Aaron Radwich on November 18, 2021, in St. Johnsbury. Jackson was born at 6:22 and Wesley was born at 8:09.
Maternal grandfather is James Locke.
Paternal grandparents are Tammy Radwich and Shane Radwich.
