Andrew and Mariah Whitney of East Hardwick, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Jackson Andrew Timothy Whitney, at 1:59 p.m. on July 28, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Jackson weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. He joins his brother Jameson Whitney.
Maternal grandmother is Valerie Chagnon of St. Albans, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Timothy and Jennifer Whitney of Hardwick, Vt.
