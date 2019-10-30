Jackson Francis Rowe is born

Megan Foy and Jeff Rowe, of Groton, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Jackson Francis Rowe, on Sept. 12, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
Jackson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.1 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Deb Yonker & Vince Foy, of Danville, Vt. Maternal great-grandmothers are Janet Foy, of Danville Vt. and Debbie Yonker, Sarasota, Fla.
Paternal grandparents are Dan & Karen Marquis, of Appleton, Wisc., and George Rowe, of Shaumburg, Ill.
