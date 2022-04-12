Jacob Nathaniel Hawkins is Born

Lucy and Vanya Hawkins hold their baby brother, Jacob Nathaniel Hawkins. (Contributed Photo)

Matthew and Katya Hawkins of Danville, Vermont, announced the birth of their son, Jacob Nathaniel Hawkins, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Littleton, New Hampshire.

Jacob weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20.75 inches long.

He joins siblings Vanya, 5 and Lucy, 3.

Maternal grandparent is Nadezhda Khomenko of Almaty, Kazakhstan.

