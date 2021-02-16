Andrew McFaul and Elizabeth Choquette of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, James LeoMcFaul, at 10:22 a.m. on February 5, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. James weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19-3/4 inches long.
Maternal grandmother is Lisa Choquette of Enosburg Falls, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Annette Morse of Lowell, Vt., and Ernest and Loise Choquette of North Troy, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Elizabeth Acito of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and James McFaul of Barnet, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Gigi Hampshire of Plattsburg, N.Y. and Elsie Hurt of East Craftsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.