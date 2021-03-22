Jason Young Jr. and Kathryn Daniels of Barnet, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Jason Paul Young III, at 8:12 a.m. on March 16, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Jason weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. He joins his sister Harper Rivers.
Maternal grandparents are James and Angela Daniels of Waterford, Vt. Maternal great-grandmothers is Julie Daniels of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Paternal grandfathers is Jason Young Sr. of Concord, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Ronald and Nikki Young of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
